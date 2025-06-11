Thousands protest Trump immigration policies in New York City

Several thousand people took to the streets of New York City on Tuesday to protest the immigration policies of US President Donald Trump.

The demonstration followed a wave of nationwide outrage over recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

Protesters initially gathered at Foley Square, a plaza near a courthouse where several migrants were detained the previous Friday. Chanting slogans such as “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” the crowd then marched through lower Manhattan. Many participants carried signs reading “ICE, out of New York,” expressing frustration at the increasing federal immigration enforcement activity.

One protester, who asked not to be named due to her Mexican mother’s undocumented status, said she was there to speak up for those who could not. “Honestly, this country wouldn’t be what it is without the immigrants,” she said.

Another demonstrator, Jacqueline, a 23-year-old American woman of Mexican descent, voiced concern for her family’s safety. “I fear for them now, and I don’t want to live in a society where I’m in fear for my family’s health,” she told AFP.

Unlike the protests in Los Angeles—which turned confrontational and prompted President Trump to deploy thousands of National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines—the New York demonstration remained peaceful.

New York Mayor Eric Adams addressed the situation, emphasizing the city’s preparedness. “Protests like those in LA are unacceptable and will not be tolerated if attempted in our city,” he said, noting that the NYPD was ready to respond to any disruptions. Adams did not impose a curfew, unlike officials in Los Angeles.