Woman killed in M’bazar road mishap

A woman was killed in a road accident at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lipi Begum, 35, a resident of Tengrabazar area under Rajnagar upazila in the district.

According to locals, Lipi came to visit her father’s house on the occasion of Eid.

A reckless ambulance hit Lipi in Amuli area under Brahmanbazar union while she was waiting for vehicle beside the road and she died on spot.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Golam Afsar confirmed the incident and said that the body has been sent to Moulvibazar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The ambulance has been seized, OC added.