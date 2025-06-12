Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus meets King Charles III

The King will formally confer the prestigious Harmony Award 2025 on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a private one-to-one meeting with King Charles III today.

Upon arrival, King Charles III welcomed the chief adviser at Buckingham Palace for a private one-to-one meeting, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

By meeting people privately, or ‘granting an Audience’, the King acknowledges the importance of certain individuals and their work, and creates an opportunity to learn more about them and give them a memorable royal experience.

Prof Yunus is set to attend the King Charles III Awards Ceremony (13.30–15.00 Local time), said Azad.

The King will formally confer the prestigious Harmony Award 2025 on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, recognizing his lifelong efforts to promote peace, sustainability and harmony between people and environment.

In June 2024, King Charles launched a new set of awards celebrating living in harmony with nature.

The inaugural winner of the King Charles III Harmony Award was former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.

The awards from the King’s Foundation are a cause close to the king’s heart. He’s spoken about the almost spiritual concept of humanity living in harmony with the natural world.

It is based on the king’s principle: “We should work with nature, not against it.”

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has already extended her congratulations to Yunus on his forthcoming receipt of the prestigious King Charles Harmony Award.

“It is a great honour,” the chief adviser said, referring to the award when the high commissioner met him in Dhaka recently.