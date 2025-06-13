Screening tightened at Darshana checkpost to prevent spread of new Covid variant

Authorities have intensified the screening of people returning from India through Darshana checkpost in a bid to prevent the spread of a new variant of Covid-19.

To this end, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an additional alert at the Darshana Joynagar checkpost as the rate of Covid infection continues to rise in the district.

Immigration officials said that passports and baggage are being searched while passengers are wearing masks and maintaining a prescribed distance.

Shamim, a health assistant at the immigration checkpost, said, “I have received a letter from the DGHS. Genetic sequence tests in some areas of India have identified the XBB variant of Omicron. To prevent this infection from spreading to Bangladesh, all passengers returning from India are being tested for any symptoms of corona.”