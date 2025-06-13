Tarique-Yunus hold key meeting in London

Election likely before Ramadan: Press Wing

BNP’s Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus held a crucial meeting in London on Friday, discussing the political roadmap ahead of the next national election.

The meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, was followed by a joint press conference signaling a potential breakthrough.

According to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the talks focused on holding the national election before the holy month of Ramadan in 2026. Tarique Rahman proposed that the election be scheduled ahead of Ramadan, adding that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia also supports this timeline.

Dr. Yunus, in response, stated that he had already announced plans to hold the election within the first half of April 2026.

He further noted that if all preparations are completed on time, elections could be arranged in the week prior to Ramadan. However, he emphasized the need for substantial progress in reforms and judicial proceedings before finalizing the date.

The press conference was also attended by Interim Government’s National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman and BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting. Tarique Rahman welcomed the Chief Adviser’s stance and thanked him for his commitment to a timely and fair election. Dr. Yunus also expressed gratitude to the BNP leader for what he described as a constructive and forward-looking discussion.

The high-level political engagement is being viewed as a significant step toward resolving ongoing political uncertainties and laying the groundwork for a participatory national election.