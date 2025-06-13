UK delegation briefs CA on survey Vessel HMS Enterprise

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus was briefed on Friday by a visiting UK delegation regarding the capabilities and potential benefits of HMS Enterprise, a naval and oceanographic survey vessel set to be inducted into the Bangladesh Navy.

Lesley Craig, Head of the South Asia Regional Department at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and Commodore Whalley met with the Chief Adviser in London.

During the meeting, they discussed the ship’s advanced hydrographic and oceanographic functionalities and its role in enhancing Bangladesh’s maritime research infrastructure.

According to the Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary, Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, the UK team highlighted how the HMS Enterprise could support Bangladesh in collecting critical marine data, aiding in scientific research, climate change monitoring, fisheries assessment, and mangrove preservation.

Professor Yunus expressed strong interest in leveraging the vessel’s capabilities for national development. He requested UK assistance in providing additional technical equipment to expand the ship’s operational scope and enhance its contribution to marine science and resource exploration.

The Chief Adviser also underscored the importance of joint research initiatives and educational collaborations between the two countries, particularly in maritime studies. He stressed the need for training programs for young Bangladeshi students to build capacity in oceanographic research.

“Such a vessel will play a pivotal role in unlocking the vast potential of Bangladesh’s maritime resources for the greater benefit of its people,” said Professor Yunus, voicing optimism about the future of Bangladesh-UK cooperation in the maritime sector.