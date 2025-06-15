5 killed in helicopter crash in India

Five people were killed when a helicopter carrying six passengers crashed in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The Aryan Aviation helicopter was flying from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham with pilgrims on board. During the 10-minute journey, the chopper crashed between Gaurikund and Sonprayag.

According to Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Dr. V. Murugeshan, six people were on board the helicopter.

Preliminary reports suggest that a technical problem combined with adverse weather conditions led to the crash.

Locals who were out collecting fodder for their cattle spotted the missing helicopter, prompting the alert. A rescue team is currently on its way to the crash site.

This is the fifth accident reported since the reopening of the portals of the Himalayan temple Kedarnath on May 2.