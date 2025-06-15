Covid-19: One death, 26 new cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death and 26 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning (15 June), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figures, the death toll has risen to 29,503 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 20,51,833.

A total of 291 samples were tested during the latest reporting period of 24 hours (between 8am Saturday and 8am Sunday), resulting in a daily positivity rate of 8.93%.

The overall positivity rate stands at 13.05% till now, while the fatality rate based on detected cases remains at 1.44%.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country now stands at 20,19,410.