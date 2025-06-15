Gano Forum president Montu dies

Veteran politician and Gano Forum president Mostafa Mohsin Montu passed away on Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka.

He was 79.

According to family, Montu breathed his last at Square Hospital in the capital around 5:10 PM. He had been under medical care for age-related complications.

Montu, a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s democratic political landscape, served in various key political roles throughout his career. He was widely respected for his commitment to democratic values and social justice.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders and well-wishers.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed profound grief, offering prayers for the departed soul and extending sympathy to the bereaved family.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later, the family said.