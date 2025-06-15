Iranian missile strikes on Israel kill at least 8

Overnight missile attacks launched by Iran on Israel have left at least eight people dead, including children, and injured nearly 200 others, according to Israeli emergency services.

In the central region, four people, among them a 10-year-old boy, were killed when a rocket struck the area. Around 100 others were wounded, said a spokesperson from Magen David Adom (MDA).

An additional 37 people were injured in the Shfela region, the MDA added.

Israeli police confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that a missile strike in Tel Aviv district along the central coast caused multiple deaths and dozens of injuries.

Late Saturday, a missile hit a three-storey building in Western Galilee region, killing three women. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third died in hospital, MDA reported.

Another missile strike in the Haifa region killed a woman in her 20s and injured 14 others.

MDA spokespersons told local media that approximately 200 people were wounded across the country in the wave of attacks.

Israel said it was actively intercepting the Iranian missile barrage while launching retaliatory strikes against Tehran on Saturday night.