5 killed, 92 injured in Iran’s missile strikes on Israel

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported on Monday that five people were killed and 92 others injured in Iran’s latest missile strikes on central Israel, raising the earlier death toll from four.

The casualties occurred across four strike locations. According to the MDA, the fatalities included “two women and two men around the age of 70, as well as one additional fatality.” Among the wounded is a 30-year-old woman in serious condition with facial injuries, while six others are in moderate condition and 85 sustained minor injuries.

Rescue teams continued search operations at two of the four impacted sites as of Monday afternoon.

The strikes came after Israel launched attacks on military targets deep inside Iran. In response, Iran fired a wave of missiles at Israeli cities, escalating the already tense regional situation. Both nations have exchanged sharp warnings, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stating earlier in the day that “Tehran’s residents would pay the price” for Iran’s attacks on Israeli civilians.