Several cocktails were exploded in front of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday morning centering former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s case.

Meanwhile, police personnel seized seven cocktails from Dhaka University and High Court areas on Monday.

Later, on information, bomb disposal unit reached the spot at 9AM, said Shahbagh Police Station OC Md Khalid Monsur.

Police team is on the spot, the OC added.