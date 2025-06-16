College student raped inside running bus in Habiganj, driver detained

A bus driver and his assistant raped a college student inside a bus belonging to ‘Maa Enterprise’ in Habiganj’s Nabiganj upazila on Sunday night.

Police and Bangladesh Army personnel, however, managed to detained bus driver Md Sabbir Miah from the spot. But the helper of the bus, Liton Miah, fled the scene.

Confirming the incident, Nabiganj Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Kamruzzaman said quoting the residents of the area, the victim college girl, a resident of Baniachang upazila, was going to her village home.

She boarded a bus of ‘Bilash Paribahan’ from Dhaka’s Farmgate on Sunday. She was planned to got down at Shayestaganj. As she fell asleep, she failed to got down and the bus went to Sylhet.

When the student woke up, she found herself in Sylhet and boarded into ‘Maa Enterprise’ bus to go to Ajmiriganj from Nabiganj. When the bus reached Sherpur around 10:30PM, the student was alone inside the bus and the driver and helper took this opportunity.

They violated the student.

Hearing cry for help, local rushed in and informed police and army.

Later, the army personnel handed over the victim and the driver of the bus to Nabiganj Police.