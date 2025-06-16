Man killed in Sylhet road crash

A man was killed and another one injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw at Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Soti area of Lengura union on Gowainghat-Bangabir road under the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Nazim Uddin, 25, son of late Fattah Miah of Manaura village in the upazila, and the injured is Layek, 23, son of Zayed Miah from the same village. They were auto-rickshaw drivers by profession.

According to locals, Nazim and Layek were heading to Gowainghat on a motorcycle and collided with an auto rickshaw, which left them severely injured.

Locals rescued and took them to Gowainghat Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared Nazim dead on arrival.

Layek was later transferred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Gowainghat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Sarkar Tofayel Ahmed confirmed the incident and said that the body has been sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Legal procedures are going to be underway, OC added.