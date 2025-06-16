Power supply cut to 25 stone crusher mills in Sylhet

Power connections to 25 stone crushers in Dhopagul area of Sadar upazila in Sylhet district have been severed.

A taskforce committee conducted the drive on Monday, two days after the incident of blocking the motorcade of two government advisers in protest against the decision to permanently ban stone extraction leases in Sylhet’s Jaflong area.

The taskforce committee, comprising police, Rab and Army personnel, led by Merina Debnath, senior assistant commissioner and executive magistrate of the Sylhet, conducted the drive from 11 am to 3 pm, reports UNB.

Magistrate Merina said the operation would continue.

Earlier on Saturday, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan visited the Jaflong area to inspect the Jaflong Ecological Critical area (ECA).

Speaking to journalists following the visit, Adviser Rizwana said, “No new leases will be issued for stone extraction in Sylhet. Plans are underway to transform Jaflong into a well-designed tourism destination.”

“This region is rich in natural beauty and ecological importance. We’ve spoken to the Ministry of Tourism. We aim to promote eco-friendly tourism here, while ensuring alternative livelihoods for those currently dependent on stone extraction,” she said.

Rizwana said legal action had already been taken against those involved in illegal sand and stone extraction from the Jaflong ECA. “Anyone found engaging in such activities in the future will face strict legal consequences,” she warned.

Meanwhile, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir, who accompanied Rizwana during the visit, said, “Illegal stone extraction is devastating the environment of Jaflong and nearby areas. Power connections to illegal stone crushers in Jaflong will be disconnected.”