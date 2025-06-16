Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

Sonia Gandhi, the chief of the Congress party in India’s parliament, has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi with a stomach-related ailment.

She was admitted to the Department of Gastroenterology at Ganga Ram Hospital at 9pm local time on Sunday.

She is under observation, broadcaster NDTV reports, citing the hospital.

On Jun 7, Sonia had been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla.

She was brought in for a routine health check-up due to minor health issues, said Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

Sonia is currently stable and doctors are conducting tests to diagnose the issue, Ganga Ram Hospital says.

According to The Hindu, the former Congress president had gone to the hospital for a check-up last Monday after returning from Shimla.

Sonia had been admitted to a Delhi hospital in February after taking ill. The 78-year-old politician was later released after several days under observation.

She underwent surgery for cancer in August, 2011 and was afflicted with COVID-19 twice in 2022.