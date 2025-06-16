Tk 60cr collected from Padma, Jamuna bridges during Eid

The Padma and Jamuna bridges saw a record-breaking toll collection of nearly Tk 60 crore during the recent Eid-ul-Azha holidays, as tens of thousands of vehicles crossed the two key national routes.

According to the Bridge Division, a total of Tk 59.77 crore was collected in tolls over the Eid travel period, with the highest single-day earnings recorded on June 5.

Bridge Division Secretary M Abdur Rouf confirmed the figures on Sunday, stating, “We witnessed the highest number of vehicles crossing the Padma and Jamuna bridges this Eid. The traffic flow was unprecedented.”

He added that to reduce congestion and wait times, electronic toll collection has been introduced on both bridges. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with six companies to allow digital toll payments via mobile apps, enabling faster transactions.

On June 5 alone, Padma Bridge authorities collected Tk 5.43 crore in tolls, while the Jamuna Bridge earned Tk 4.10 crore—marking the highest toll collections in a single day since the bridges opened.

That day, 52,487 vehicles used the Padma Bridge, while the Jamuna Bridge recorded 64,283 vehicle crossings.

Officials said that the figures reflect not only the increasing dependence on these bridges for national travel but also the growing adoption of digital tolling systems that streamline operations and reduce travel delays.