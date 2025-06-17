150 sued for blocking car of 2 advisers in Sylhet

Over 150 individuals, including leaders of the Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal and Chhatra Dal, youth and student fronts of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, have been sued on charge of staging a demonstration blocking the car of two advisers of the interim government in Sylhet on Saturday.

Gowainghat police station officer-in-charge Sarker Tofayel Ahmed said that sub-inspector of the police station Obayed Ullah filed the case against nine named, including the JD’s Goainghat upazila unit joint-convener Zahid Khan as prime suspect and local unit’ Chhatra Dal president Azir Uddin as second, and around 150 unidentified people with the police station at about 11:00pm on Sunday.

‘The accused have been charged with allegation of illegally blocking traffic, making barrier in government duty and creating chaos,’ the OC said on Monday, adding that efforts were going on to arrest the accused.

On Saturday, water resources, environment, forest and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and power, energy and mineral resources adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan visited Jaflong, an ecologically critical area and tourist spot at Goainghat.

Responding to journalists, they had commented that no more quarries would be opened to extract stones and sand in Sylhet region, including Jaflong.

Later, people of the area reportedly led by the JD and JCD leaders blocked the advisers’ car at Ballaghat area of Jaflong, protesting in their comment while they were returning after inspecting the ECA.

On Sunday, the Juba Dal expelled Zahid Khan for his participation to the demonstration.