Advisers responsible for Nagar Bhaban deadlock: Ishraque

Interim government’s advisers are responsible for the deadlock which was created in Nagar Bhaban, commented BNP leader Ishraque Hossain on Tuesday.

“Please bring this matter to your (Chief Adviser) attention and free Dhaka residents by finding a rational solution to it.”

Ishraque Hossain made this comment atNagar Bhaban while expressing solidarity with his supporters who are protesting for his oath as Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor.

He alleged “The local government adviser is trying to gain financial and political benefits by appointing his choiceable person as an administrator. For this, the demand for his resignation is becoming stronger day by day.”

“Adviser Asif Mahmud has lost the moral right to continue as a local government adviser for providing misleading information to the media. He has broken his oath. We demand his resignation for breaking his oath.”

He said that various questions had been raised to prevent the swearing-in ceremony from being held and if the adviser’s words are true, many elected public representatives will not be able to take their oaths in the future.