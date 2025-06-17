CA thanks Australia for resuming visa processing in Dhaka

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus thanked Australia for resuming visa processing operations in Dhaka as newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Susan Ryle called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna here today.

“Visa applications can be submitted online” the High Commissioner said, adding that over 65,000 Bangladeshis now live in Australia plus an addition 14,000 students.

During the meeting, they discussed ongoing reform efforts of the Interim Government, election preparations, expansion of bilateral trade and the Rohingya crisis.

“We are going through a series of important changes following chaotic times,” Prof Yunus said, highlighting the reform initiatives of his government.

“Our focus remains on constitutional, judicial, and administrative reforms – these are the foundations for building a stronger Bangladesh. We are working closely with all political parties to ensure a smooth transition, and next month we will launch the July Charter on the anniversary of the historic July uprising,” the Chief Adviser said.

He also spoke about preparations for the upcoming national elections.

“For the first time in years, people, especially first-time voters, will have a real opportunity to cast their ballots freely. I believe it will be a festive and hopeful occasion,” Prof Yunus said.

Regarding electoral support, Ryle announced Australia would provide AUD 2 million, through the UNDP, to help enhance the institutional, technical, and operational capacity of the Bangladesh Election Commission.

On trade and economic relations, she said, “Our bilateral trade has reached AUD 5 billion, growing at an average of 16.2 per cent annually over the past five years.”

The High Commissioner also highlighted the contributions of Bangladeshi students and the diaspora in Australia.

She added, “The Australia Awards has built a network of over 3,000 Bangladeshi alumni who are contributing significantly to your nation’s progress”.

In response, Prof Yunus encouraged Australia to increase the number of scholarships offered to Bangladeshi students.

Touching on the Rohingya issue, Prof Yunus urged Australia to scale up humanitarian aid for one million Rohingyas living in Bangladesh.

Ryle reaffirmed Australia’s commitment and said, “Australia recently provided an additional AUD9.6 million in humanitarian funding through key partners, and this brings Australia’s total assistance in Bangladesh to AUD553.6 million since 2017 for the Rohingya and host communities.”

“Australia will continue to support Bangladesh in ensuring the hope of the Rohingya people for safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable repatriation, once conditions in Myanmar permit,” she said.

High Commissioner Ryle expressed enthusiasm about her new posting in Bangladesh.

“I’m truly excited to be here. I have long admired Bangladesh’s vibrant culture and dynamic political landscape,” she said.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, as well as Mohammed Nore-Alam, Director General of East Asia & Pacific Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh.