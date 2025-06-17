‘July Charter’ likely by end of month as formal political talks begin: Ali Riaz

Vice-Chair of the National Consensus Commission, Professor Ali Riaz, said on Tuesday that efforts are underway to finalise the proposed July Charter by the end of this month, following ongoing discussions with political parties.

Speaking at the opening of the second phase of formal dialogue at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, Riaz stressed the importance of compromise among stakeholders to reach a broad-based political agreement.

“Not all political parties may agree on every issue, but everyone must continue the dialogue with willingness to compromise,” he said.

While informal consultations resumed before Eid, Tuesday marked the beginning of formal talks between the commission and representatives of 30 political parties, including the BNP and NCPC.

Key topics on the agenda include reforms to Article 70 of the Constitution, enhancing women’s representation in Parliament, selection of standing committee chairpersons, the proposal for a bicameral legislature, and the appointment process for the Chief Justice.

Riaz said discussions will continue for the next three consecutive days and may extend into the weekend if political parties are willing.

The National Consensus Commission launched the multi-phase dialogue initiative to build consensus on critical governance and constitutional issues. The July Charter, once finalised, is expected to serve as a framework for long-term political and institutional reforms.