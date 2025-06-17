Sergio Ramos backs Real Madrid as Club World Cup favourites despite PSG triumph

Veteran Monterrey defender Sergio Ramos has tipped his former club Real Madrid as favourites to win the Club World Cup, despite Paris Saint-Germain’s recent UEFA Champions League triumph.

Speaking ahead of Monterrey’s Group E opener against Inter Milan at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Tuesday, the 39-year-old Ramos said Madrid remain the benchmark in global football.

“Real Madrid are always favourites in the big competitions,” he told reporters. “They are the best in the world — for the level the club and players have, and for the mentality that’s been sewn in there for so many years.”

PSG, Ramos’ former club, thrashed Inter in the Champions League final, while Liga MX side Monterrey now face the Italians in their tournament debut. However, Ramos believes Madrid’s pedigree puts them ahead of the rest.

Madrid head into the Club World Cup under new manager Xabi Alonso, with summer signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen joining the squad. Ramos, who played alongside Alonso for both club and country, praised the appointment.

“Xabi’s arrival will be interesting — he won it all as a player and he knows how the club works,” said Ramos. “That could help him a lot in this new era.”

Despite Madrid failing to win a major trophy this past season, Ramos defended their marquee signing Kylian Mbappé, with whom he shared a dressing room at PSG.

“In the next five or 10 years, I’d wager that Kylian will take four or five Ballon d’Or awards home,” he said.

Ramos, who left Madrid in 2021 after a legendary spell as captain, admitted he would rather avoid a reunion on the pitch.

“Facing off against your old team-mates is always nice,” he said, “but if we don’t meet, that would be better — both them and us can avoid that discomfort.”

Real Madrid begin their campaign on Wednesday in Miami against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia.