Musfiq-Liton spark Bangladesh, lower order collapse dampens day

Bangladesh displayed brilliant batting performances from Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das on the second day of the Galle Test, building a crucial partnership that helped the team reach a competitive first-innings total.

However, after their dismissals, the lower middle order faltered, losing quick wickets and causing a late collapse that dampened the momentum.

Starting the day at 292 for 3, Bangladesh finished at 484 for 9 wickets, with Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana unbeaten.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s valiant 148 runs laid a solid foundation before he was dismissed early in the day, ending a massive 264-run fourth-wicket stand.

Mushfiqur and Liton then combined to stabilize the innings. Mushfiqur looked set for a double century but was trapped leg before wicket by Asitha Fernando’s inswing delivery, departing after scoring a superb 163 off 350 balls, including 9 boundaries.

Liton, following soon after, was caught behind off a reverse sweep attempt, finishing with 90 runs from 123 balls.

The tail faltered as Bangladesh lost five wickets for just 26 runs, with Zakir Ali (8), Taijul Islam (6) and Naeem Hasan (11) unable to extend the innings further.

Despite the late setback, Bangladesh’s total keeps them well placed going into the next day’s play.