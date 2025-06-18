Process to modernise SSF’s training, weapons underway

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has instructed the Special Security Force (SSF) to avoid public suffering as much as possible while working with professionalism staying above political ideologies.

“I think SSF will successfully fulfill all the responsibilities entrusted to it, not by isolating the public, but through a combination of public relations and security,” he said on Wednesday during their 39th founding anniversary celebration at the Chief Adviser’s Office.

In addition to acquiring professional skills in providing security to state-declared VIPs, Prof Yunus said the issues of characteristic strength, good discipline, honesty, responsibility and human qualities must be seriously considered. “And we must work with professionalism above all political ideologies,” he said.

Thanking the Director General of SSF and all members, Prof Yunus said he believes that with capable leadership, proper guidance and the professionalism and sincerity of every member of this force, SSF will continue to improve.

In the past, Prof Yunus said all flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport used to be closed for about one hour for VIP flights.

“This used to create many complications. I have lifted this restriction. I am hopeful that this will reduce the suffering of ordinary passengers,” said the Chief Adviser.

He said he is reassured to know that the process of modernization of SSF’s training, weapons and equipment is ongoing.

In particular, on the 5th August 2024, some vehicles and equipment of this force were damaged, which were made operational within a short time.

In addition, the process of increasing the capacity of each member through the use of state-of-the-art weapons and equipment and receiving advanced training at home and abroad is continuing in order to make the operational activities of the force more rapid and effective.

In today’s world, Prof Yunus said, due to the ease of modern technology and information exchange, the type and nature of security threats are changing rapidly.

Therefore, he said, providing 100% security is a very challenging issue. “Despite various limitations, SSF is ensuring security smoothly.”

Prof Yunus hoped that SSF would regularly review various types of security threats and take all necessary preparations to deal with them.

Recently, SSF has consolidated the cyber security system of Jamuna.

“I hope that SSF will improve the cyber security system of this office in the same way. I also hope that SSF, as a professional force, will improve day by day with the integration of advanced training, advanced technology and improved morale,” said the Chief Adviser.

About the functions of the SSF, the Chief Adviser said the force ensures the security of Bangabhaban, his residence, office and during his movements.

It also plays a significant role in guaranteeing security during various events inside and outside Dhaka, he said.

He also said the SSF has successfully ensured security in Cox’s Bazar and Rohingya camps and in Chittagong Port and the convocation ceremony of Chittagong University he attended.

“Not only within the country but also outside the country, during my state visits, the SSF has worked in coordination with various embassies and the protocol and security forces of the concerned countries and made the visits successful,” he added.

In addition, Prof Yunus said this force very successfully completed the overall security during the state visits of the Malaysian prime minister, the president of East Timor and the secretary-general of the United Nations, who visited Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus expressed his gratitude to the chiefs of all the services for selecting and sending smart officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Ansar to turn the SSF into a modern and professional force.

“I especially express my gratitude to the Bangladesh Army for providing various types of training support to the SSF,” he said.

SSF Director General Major General Mahbubus Samad Chowdhury, among others, spoke on the occasion.