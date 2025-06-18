Smuggled goods worth Tk 43 lakh seized in Sylhet

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in different drives seized smuggled goods and drugs worth about Taka 43 lakh in Sylhet and Sunamganj borders in the early hours of today.

Different units of Sylhet BGB Battalion (48 BGB) conducted the drives at Banglabazar, Sonalichela, Kalasadek, Bichnakandi, Utma, Tamabil and Sreepur BOPs under the Sylhet BGB Battalion of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts and seized a large amount of Indian Phensedyl, alcohol, cattle, shrimp, renu pona, cumin, chocolate, biscuits, horlicks, soap, olive oil, various cosmetics and horn fish, a press release of the BGB Sylhet Battalion said.

The estimated value of the seized goods is Taka 43 lakh 11 thousand.

Necessary action will be taken as per the rules regarding the seized smuggled goods.