US sends 30 military aircraft to European bases

In a significant military development, at least 30 US aircraft have been deployed to various American military bases in Europe over the past three days.

The movement, revealed through global flight-tracking service Flightradar24 and reported by the BBC, has drawn international attention amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Although classified as military aircraft, the KC-135 planes in question are primarily refueling tankers rather than combat jets. These aircraft are used to supply fuel to fighter and bomber jets during operations, enabling extended aerial missions.

According to the BBC’s investigation, the aircraft were sent to US military bases in Spain, Scotland, and England. While routine tanker deployment is not uncommon, military analysts have described this particular wave of flights as “highly unusual,” especially in the context of rising Middle East tensions.

Experts suggest the deployment indicates a high level of military preparedness by the United States, despite Washington’s lack of direct involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict so far. The timing is also critical — just one day after Israel launched airstrikes in Iran, following Tehran’s failure to meet a nuclear deal deadline previously set by former US President Donald Trump.

In a related move, the USS Nimitz, a US Navy aircraft carrier and one of the most formidable warships in the world, has reportedly diverted from its path in the South China Sea and is now heading toward the Middle East.

Commenting on the developments, Justin Bronk, a senior analyst at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told the BBC: “The current situation between Iran and Israel is escalating fast, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that the U.S. will be drawn into it. The dispatch of nearly 30 refueling aircraft in just three days clearly signals Washington’s strategic planning for potential involvement.”

With the conflict entering its fourth day, global security observers are closely monitoring the US military’s next steps, as fears grow that the regional standoff may soon take on a broader, more dangerous dimension.