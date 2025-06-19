Salman F Rahman on fresh remand, Anisul shown arrested

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted a four-day remand for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman in connection with the murder of a vegetable vendor during an anti-discrimination student protest in Ashulia.

The court also approved the arrest of former Law Minister Anisul Huq in the same case.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Tajul Islam Sohag passed the order after a hearing at the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

CID Inspector Khaja Golam Kibria, the investigating officer, presented both accused before the court and sought remand for Salman and arrest approval for Anisul Huq. Defense lawyers applied for bail, which was opposed by the prosecution. After hearing both sides, the court issued the orders.

According to the case filed with Ashulia Police Station, victim Md Shahabul Islam Shawon, a vegetable vendor, was shot dead near the RMST building in Ashulia’s Baipail area on August 4 last year during the anti-discrimination movement. His elder brother, Md Touhidul Miah, later filed a case naming 18 individuals and accusing 300–400 unidentified people.

Police arrested Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq on August 13 while they were allegedly attempting to flee via river from Dhaka’s Sadarghat, based on a tip-off.

Previously, they were placed on a 10-day remand in a murder case filed with New Market Police Station. On August 24, they were remanded again for 10 days in two separate murder cases filed with Lalbagh and New Market police stations. Since then, both have been in custody following multiple remand periods across various Dhaka police stations.