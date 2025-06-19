Special programme from July 1 to commemorate July uprising

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has said initiatives have been taken to hold a special programme from July 1 to commemorate the July Uprising.

He said the programme will begin from July 1 but the main event will start on July 14 which will continue till August 5.

The cultural adviser said the main objective of the programme is to bring back the feeling that the whole of Bangladesh is united with July spirit.

The adviser revealed this information at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital this afternoon.

This press briefing was held to inform about the decision of today’s meeting of the council of advisers.

Farooki mentioned that the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing will provide details about the July Uprising-related programme next Monday.

Speaking at the press briefing, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said nine advisers were present in today’s meeting.

Two other important issues were decided in the meeting, he said, adding that a committee has been formed on the autonomy of Bangladesh Betar and Television.

The committee will be led by Education Adviser CR Abrar, he said.

Alam said a committee has been formed for the July Proclamation.

He said the July Proclamation is a demand of the students and the people.

The committee, led by Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, has been formed so that the July Proclamation can be made before August 5, he said.

There will be a few more advisors in the committee and it will work with students and political parties to quickly prepare the July Proclamation, the press secretary said.

Meanwhile, today’s meeting of the council of advisers decided to observe the August 5 as the Student-People Uprising Day. The August 5 will be declared a holiday.

Members of the CA press wing were present at the press briefing.