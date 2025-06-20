CA stresses importance of accurate hydrographic data

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has underscored the vital role of precise hydrographic data in advancing Bangladesh’s national development and economic growth, highlighting the strategic significance of the Bay of Bengal.

In a message ahead of World Hydrography Day 2025, observed tomorrow, Professor Yunus said, “The Bay of Bengal is crucial for Bangladesh’s economy, security, and environmental stability. It is a lifeline not only for Bangladesh but also for neighbouring countries, underpinning their economic well-being. Accurate hydrographic information is indispensable for sustainable national development.”

He emphasized that the interim government is committed to transforming Bangladesh into a vibrant regional economic hub, a goal that depends heavily on detailed and up-to-date hydrographic data to harness marine resources effectively.

CA lauded the Bangladesh Navy’s Hydrographic Department for its tireless efforts in conducting hydrographic surveys, producing navigational charts, ensuring maritime safety for domestic and international vessels, and sharing data in line with global standards.

Highlighting the significance of these activities under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he noted that they are essential for delineating the country’s oceanic shelf and promoting the blue economy.

The Chief Adviser expressed hope that beyond safeguarding military and naval interests, the Hydrographic Department will play an increasingly active role in developing seaports, conserving fisheries, exploring oil and gas resources, and managing coastal disasters.

He further stressed the necessity of establishing an effective and sustainable maritime policy grounded in accurate seabed mapping to strengthen Bangladesh’s economic foundation.

Urging hydrographic professionals nationwide to work with greater professionalism, efficiency, and dedication, Prof. Yunus called for the creation of a comprehensive hydrographic database covering the country’s maritime boundaries.

Expressing satisfaction over Bangladesh’s participation in the global observance of World Hydrography Day 2025, he extended warm greetings to all organisers and participants and wished success for the day’s programmes.

This year’s World Hydrography Day will be celebrated under the theme “Seabed Mapping: Enabling Ocean Action.”