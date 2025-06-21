Government is doing good work, showing us way: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has praised the interim government for its initiatives during a time of political transition, saying that their work is setting a positive example for the nation.

“The interim government has started working, and undoubtedly they have done some commendable work. They are showing us the way forward,” Fakhrul remarked during a program organized by the Revolutionary Workers Party on the occasion of its 21st founding anniversary, held Saturday at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Fakhrul’s statement marks a rare note of approval from the BNP, coming at a time when discussions on reforms, national consensus, and the upcoming February 2026 election are gaining momentum.

Referring to recent political developments, he said, “We are reassured that the national election will be held in February. It gives us hope that some of our long-awaited expectations may finally be fulfilled.”

He called for unity among all democratic and anti-authoritarian forces, stating, “Together we must support the current process so we can reach our ultimate goal—a truly democratic state system.”

Fakhrul also welcomed the emergence of new political entities and their participation in the democratic process. “New political parties are being formed. One of them is expected to apply for registration tomorrow.

We’ve welcomed them warmly and have high expectations from the young leaders who played vital roles in recent movements.”

Touching on political reforms, he noted, “We’ve reached agreements on some points, while some issues remain unresolved. We’ll implement what we’ve agreed on now, and the rest will be addressed in Parliament after the election.”

Fakhrul stressed the symbolic success of public resistance against past authoritarianism. “This popular uprising has achieved early victories. We’ve managed to restore people’s hope—hope for a democratic nation and a just society. That was our promise to the people.”

He concluded by pointing to reports of massive sums in Swiss banks, suggesting these reflect the scale of corruption under previous regimes. “These figures raise important questions. Whose money is it? How did it get there? This is just another example of the looting that occurred during fascist rule.”

The event was presided over by Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque and attended by BNP leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, and representatives from other political parties.