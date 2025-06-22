Bank accounts of 4 media personalities frozen

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has frozen the bank accounts of several prominent entertainment figures over tax non-compliance.

The list includes renowned film actress Moushumi, actor Bapparaj, actress Nusraat Faria, and television star Sabila Noor.

The move follows a notification issued by Tax Zone-12 on June 15, which names a total of 25 individuals. Letters regarding the account freeze have already been dispatched to their respective addresses.

Speculation had swirled on social media since early Sunday, which was later confirmed by NBR officials. According to a senior tax officer, the accounts were frozen due to failure to pay income tax on time. Some individuals have since cleared their dues or sought extensions, the official added.

Other names on the list reportedly include veteran actor Ahmed Sharif and actress Nusrat Yasmin Tisha.

NBR has stated that once the outstanding taxes are paid, the restrictions on the bank accounts will be lifted.