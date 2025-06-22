BNP leader Dulu, wife acquitted in graft case

BNP central organising secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu and his wife Sabina Yasmin were acquitted on Sunday from a corruption case.

Md Abul Kashem, Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-1, issued the order.

Dulu’s lawyer Borhan Uddin confirmed the acquittal, saying the court found the charges unsubstantiated.

The case, filed on April 19, 2007, accused the couple of concealing wealth worth Tk 5.01 crore and possessing illegal assets worth Tk 8.44 crore. Following an investigation, a chargesheet was submitted in July 2007 and the trial formally began in August of the same year.

The case was initially quashed by the High Court in 2012 upon Dulu’s petition. However, the Supreme Court later overturned that decision in 2015, prompting the resumption of proceedings.

After years of legal battle, the court has now cleared both Dulu and his wife of all charges.