DMCH students give 24hr ultimatum

Students of Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) have given a 24-hour ultimatum to Health Adviser to visit the college.

They warned that they will go for tougher movement if the government will not take steps to implement their five-point demands.

The protesting students made this warning at a press briefing around 12:30PM on Sunday as they did not get any solution during discussion the issues with the college Principal.

The Health Adviser will visit the hall alongwith the team by 12PM on Monday to see the risky condition of the dormitory, the students announced.

Touhidul Abedin Tanvir, a DMCH student, said, “Our movement will more stronger. We sat with the Principal this morning, but the college administration did not give us any clear assurance.”