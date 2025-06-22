Ex-Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda arrested

Police arrested former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda from Uttara area in the capital on Sunday evening.

Confirming the matter,Uttara West Police Stationofficer-in-charge M Hafizur Rahman said that he was taken into custody.

“A group of people had surrounded the rented residence of the former CEC in Sector 5 of Uttara. We deployed police personnel for his security and took him into custody.”

Huda was transferred to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, as there is an existing case against him filed there. At present, he is being held at the Detective Branch (DB) office in Ramna, the OC said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, naming 24 individuals including three former Chief Election Commissioners, accusing them of orchestrating a farcical election.

Among those named in the complaint are Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—who was ousted during the July uprising—former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Hasan Mahmood Khandker, and other government officials.

The complaint also specifically accuses former CEC KM Nurul Huda, along with former election commissioners Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam, and Brigadier General Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, of misconduct in the 2018 general election.