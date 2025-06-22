London Bangla Press Club organizes Community Question Time with Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK.

A successful event organized by the London Bangla Press Club, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Abida Islam:

Community Question Time with High Commissioner was organized.

The Q&A session was held at the London Enterprise Academy, London on Thursday (June 19).

The session was moderated by London Bangla Press Club President Mohammad Jubair and General Secretary Taisir Mahmud. The session was attended by journalists, community leaders and life members who raised various questions on important concerns of the community. Among the leaders who had questions or comments were UKBCCI Chairman Iqbal Ahmed OBE, British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce DG Solicitor Dewan Mahdi, Caterers Association President Oli Khan MBE, British Bangladesh Caterers Association President Tofazzul Miah, Society of British Bangladeshi Solicitors President Solicitor Nurul Ghaffar, Bangladesh Centre London General Secretary Delwar Hussain and Accountants Club UK representative A Muhith.

The leaders shared their views on various issues of interest to the community.

This was the first such face-to-face public interaction since joining the mission five months ago. Although she has met with various community organizations before, it was a unique opportunity to directly question and answer members of the British-Bangladeshi community. Abida Islam answered questions openly, diplomatically and positively in the nearly two-hour discussion.

The Q&A session covered a range of important topics relevant to the British-Bangladeshi diaspora, including: Professor Muhammad Yunus’ visit, community leadership engagement, consular services and expertise, the Power of Attorney process, Bangladesh House Fund, etc.

Press Club President Muhammad Jubair said, “We do not expect to find answers or solutions to everything through this event. We want important issues to be discussed repeatedly. Let the culture of questioning or accountability continue with due respect. And we express our gratitude to the High Commissioner for having the courage to attend such a difficult event.”

At the beginning of the event, members of the Press Club Executive Committee warmly welcomed the High Commissioner with flowers and gifts.

High Commissioner Abida Islam addressed the audience in open and articulate language, providing insights into her diplomatic priorities, consular development and the High Commission’s role in serving the community. Her response reflected a commitment to transparency and strong engagement between the diaspora and their diplomatic representatives.

In addition to the High Commissioner, Commercial Counsellor Tanveer and Press Minister Akbar Hussain also answered a few questions and provided clarifications on various issues.

The session concluded with closing remarks by Press Club Vice President Tarek Chowdhury and Treasurer Saleh Ahmed. They expressed their gratitude to the High Commissioner and highlighted the importance of the ongoing dialogue between the community and the High Commission.