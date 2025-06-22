Remittance surges to Tk 22,700cr

Remittance inflow from overseas Bangladeshis reached nearly Tk 22,700 crore in the first 18 days of June, according to Bangladesh Bank.

The country received about 1.86 billion dollars through official banking channels during this period, averaging 103.3 million dollars daily.

Since the start of the current fiscal year in July 2024, total remittance has crossed 29.36 billion dollars, up 27.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

The steady rise in remittance continues with May recording the second-highest monthly inflow of 2.97 billion dollars, following March’s record 3.29 billion dollars.

Bangladesh Bank credits this growth to initiatives encouraging legal remittance channels, increased festival-related income, and efforts to curb illegal money transfers.