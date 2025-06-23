Mob justice on ex-CEC not acceptable: Adviser Jahangir

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has protested the mob justice, which was carried out during the detention of former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nurul Huda.

“If there is anything like this, please inform us and hand it over to the law enforcement agencies. The law enforcement agencies will take action.”

He made these remarks while responding reporters question on Monday after visiting the Horticulture Centre at Mouchak in Kaliakair, Gazipur.

Adviser Jahangir said, “Legal action will be taken if any law enforcement officials were involved in the incident despite being present at the scene.”

Around 7:30PM on Sunday, a team from the Uttara West Police Station arrested former CEC Nurul Huda.

He was found in a video circulated in social media wearing a white T-shirt and lungi, with a garland of shoes. A bearded man hit his face twice with a shoe.