BSF ‘pushes in’ 19 more people into Bangladesh through Sylhet border

Indian Border Security Force reportedly pushed 19 more people into Bangladesh through Sylhet border on early Tuesday.

Those pushed included six men, six women and seven children.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Nazmul Haque, commandant of Border Guard Bangladesh-48 Battalion in Sylhet, said the BSF pushed the people through Jaintapur upazila border at about 5:00am.

On information, the BGB personnel went to the scene and detained them for intrusion, he said, adding that they were later handed over to Jaintapur Police Station later.

Despite repeated objections from Bangladesh, the push-ins by the BSF continued along the borders.