Iran denies ceasefire violation allegations by Israel

Iran has firmly denied allegations that it violated a ceasefire agreement by launching missiles toward Israel, following reports in Israeli media and statements from Israeli officials.

The Iranian state broadcasters IRIB and ISNA reported on Tuesday, citing a statement covered by Al Jazeera, that Tehran did not launch any missile strikes toward Israel after the truce was declared.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and reportedly ordered a strong retaliatory response against Tehran.

However, Iran’s Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, refuted these accusations, stating that no missile had been fired from Iran toward Israel in recent hours, according to the BBC.

Iran’s state media also claimed that reports of an Iranian attack on Israel after the ceasefire took effect were completely false and misleading.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets reported that Israeli military intercepted two ballistic missiles allegedly launched from Iran. These claims have not been independently verified.

The ceasefire between Iran and Israel was earlier confirmed by US President Donald Trump, who urged both sides not to break the truce.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday local time, Trump stated that both countries had agreed to a full and comprehensive ceasefire. He urged, “Please, no one break it.”