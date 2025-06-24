Iran Launches New Wave Of Missiles Against Israel, 4 Killed

The four people killed in this morning’s ballistic missile attack on Beersheba were apparently sheltering in their bomb safe rooms when the projectile impacted, according to a preliminary Home Front Command investigation.

Two missiles were fired at Beersheba in the salvo at 5:40 a.m., with one being intercepted and another striking the sixth floor of an apartment complex in the southern city.

The missile directly hit two bomb safe rooms, completely destroying one of them, and killing four people inside them, according to the probe.

The bomb safe rooms are designed to sustain the shockwave of ballistic missiles as well as shrapnel — though not a direct strike from a large explosive warhead. It was the second instance of fatalities caused by a direct hit on a reinforced room during the war between Israel and Iran.

The Home Front Command says that bombproof rooms are still the safest place to be during ballistic missile attacks.

The Israeli Air Force is investigating why the missile was not intercepted.

Beersheba had received an early warning at 5:07 a.m., yet the sirens only sounded at 5:40 a.m. Civilians were instructed to remain close to bomb shelters during that time.

In all, some 20 missiles were launched by Iran at Israel this morning, in six salvos of 1-3 missiles each, from just before 5 a.m. until just after 7 a.m., according to the IDF.