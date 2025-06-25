3 granted bail over ex-CEC harassment case

A Dhaka court has granted bail to three individuals who were accused of allegedly assaulting former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah issued the bail order on Wednesday.

The accused are Md Hanif, 38, member secretary of Uttara West unit of Sechchha Sebak Dal, Mojammel Haque Dhali, the prime accused and Md Kaiyum, joint convener of Uttara East Sechchha Sebak Dal.

On Tuesday, Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Wahiduzzaman had ordered Hanif to jail following a remand hearing. Hanif was detained by army personnel from Uttara on Monday night.

According to the case, on June 22, a group forcibly entered KM Nurul Huda’s Uttara residence, dragged him outside, humiliated him by hanging a shoe garland around his neck, assaulted him with shoes and threw eggs at him. Videos of the incident later circulated on social media.

On June 24, sub-inspector Sajib Hasan of Uttara West Police Station filed the case over the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, on June 23, Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman granted a four-day remand for KM Nurul Huda.