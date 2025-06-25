Health assistants stage 2-hr work stoppage in N’ganj

Health assistants in Narayanganj’s Bandar upazila took part in a protest on Tuesday morning by halting their duties for two hours, from 8 AM to 10 AM.

The work stoppage and sit-in program took place within the premises of Bandar Upazila Health Complex, as part of a coordinated effort across the country.

Participants included health assistants from both Bandar Upazila Health Complex and various community clinics.

The demonstration was organized under the banner of Bangladesh Health Assistant Association, demanding implementation of their six-point charter.

During the program, several leaders of the association’s Bandar upazila unit addressed the gathering. Among them were President Mohammad Al Mamun, Joint Secretary Mohammad Rashedul Kabir, Organizing Secretary Umme Rumman Rikta, along with Roksana Akter, Khalid Hossain Molla, Rajibul Haque and Ayesha Siddiqui.

In their speeches, the speakers stressed the urgency of implementing the recommended reforms proposed by Directorate General of Health Services.

They called for immediate issuance of necessary government orders to ensure fair treatment of health assistants.

The leaders also warned that failure to meet their demands would result in continued and intensified protest actions in the coming days.