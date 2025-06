Ingredients:

* Seedless black plum250 gram

* Lemon juice ¼ cup

* Sugar ¼ cup

* Sea salt ½ tsp

* Black salt ½ tsp

* Mint leaves 15 gm

* Iced Water 1 liter

Method :

Blend the black plum and mint leaves together with water and strain the juice. Addsugar, lemon juice, sea salt and black salt to it. Pour in the glasses and enjoy!