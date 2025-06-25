Long-term conspiracy behind BDR carnage: Independent Commission

The BDR mutiny that took place on 25–26 February 2009 was the result of ‘long-term conspiracy’, according to the National Independent Investigation Commission report.

The commission revealed its findings at a press conference held at the new building of the Science Laboratory in the capital on Wednesday.

Fazlur Rahman, Chairman of the commission, said both the then armed forces command and law enforcement agencies failed to take timely decisions and remained inactive while the crimes were being committed.

“No effective measures were taken to prevent the mutiny and the killings. Available information so far indicates gross negligence and failure on the part of the intelligence agencies.”

He said that the testimony of 158 people has been recorded so far. Awami League leaders Mirza Azam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak have testified online.

Several pieces of information had been collected from victims and eyewitnesses about foreign involvement in the mutiny and the killings, Fazlur Rahman added.

“An attempt has made to bring in the topic of militancy to divert the investigation and take it in a different direction.”