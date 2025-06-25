Mascherano hopes Messi’s PSG struggles fuel Inter Miami in Club World Cup clash

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano is counting on Lionel Messi’s unhappy experience at Paris Saint-Germain to motivate the star forward ahead of Sunday’s Club World Cup showdown against his former club.

Miami surprised many by advancing from Group A after beating Porto and drawing with Palmeiras and Al Ahly. Now they face the daunting task of taking on the recently crowned European champions PSG.

Messi, who joined Miami after two difficult seasons in Paris, openly admitted he struggled to adapt and did not enjoy his time at the French club.

Mascherano told ESPN, “It’s clear that it would be better for us if he was angry, because he’s one of those players who, when he has something in mind, gives a bit extra.”

However, the Argentine coach added that the emotional edge might be less intense since the match is in the United States rather than Europe. “I think that’s in the past now, it’s another story. We know we have to play a perfect game to have a chance, and we’ll go for it.”

Messi described his PSG stint as “difficult,” saying, “I wasn’t happy on a day-to-day basis, with the training sessions, the games, I found it hard to adapt.”

The PSG team Messi will face is markedly different from the one he left, now led by Spanish coach Luis Enrique — a familiar figure to several Miami players who played under him at Barcelona.

Left-back Jordi Alba praised Enrique, calling him “a phenomenon” and “the best” coach in terms of both tactics and managing the group. “I’m excited to see him. I’ll give him a hug, but when the ref blows the whistle, we’ll try to beat him.”

Luis Suarez, who scored in Miami’s recent draw with Palmeiras, echoed the praise, saying Enrique greatly influenced his career and helped him develop a stronger competitive edge and tactical awareness.

Mascherano, in his first club coaching role, said he remains friends with Enrique and his family. “That is the beautiful thing about football sometimes. I always wish him all the best — but not on Sunday. I hope luck will be on our side.”