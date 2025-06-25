Neymar extends Santos contract until year-end amid injury setbacks

Neymar has officially extended his contract with Santos until the end of December, the Brazilian club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old forward, who returned to his boyhood team in January, was initially on a short-term deal set to expire next week.

“I extended my contract with Santos. I went, I came back and I stay where it all began and where it will never end,” Neymar said in a video posted on his social media platforms.

The extension keeps Neymar at Santos for the remainder of the year, but it falls short of the longer-term commitment many had expected — especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching. Brazil’s new head coach Carlo Ancelotti recently hinted that he is hopeful Neymar will recover in time to be part of the national squad for the tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Injuries and setbacks

Since rejoining Santos from Saudi club Al-Hilal, Neymar has made just 12 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting three more. However, his return has been marred by recurring muscle injuries that have limited his time on the pitch.

His most recent appearance, on June 1, ended in controversy. Neymar was sent off in the 76th minute of Santos’ 1-0 loss to Botafogo after attempting to score with his hand — an incident that earned him a second yellow card and saw the goal disallowed. Botafogo went on to score the winner in the 86th minute.

Prior to his return to Brazil, Neymar had a difficult spell at Al-Hilal, where he managed just seven matches before suffering a serious ACL injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. His contract with the Saudi club was terminated by mutual consent, with officials saying the Brazilian could no longer perform at his previous level.

A return to roots

Neymar’s return to Santos marks a full-circle moment in his career. During his first stint at the club, he played 225 matches, scoring 138 goals and helping the team win six major titles. His return, however, comes at a challenging time for the club, which was relegated in 2023 but returned to Brazil’s top flight last year.

Santos currently sits 15th in the Brazilian league with 11 points from 12 matches.

While his latest chapter has been far from triumphant, Neymar remains a symbolic figure for Santos and Brazilian football. Whether this short-term extension leads to a resurgence — or a World Cup farewell — remains to be seen.