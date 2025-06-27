5 doctors receives lifetime awards for contributing in cardiology

Five doctors were honored with prestigious lifetime achievement awards for their significant contributions to the field of national cardiology.

Bangladesh Cardiac Society declared their names at a National Scientific Conference 2025 held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on June 25, 2025.

They are: Professor SR Khan, Professor Hasina Banoo, Professor KMHS Sirajul Huq, Professor M Jalal Uddin and Professor Sufia Rahman.

Earlier, convenor of Bangladesh Cardiac Society Professor Dr Mohammad Shafiuddin inaugurated the National Scientific Conference 2025, where national and international researchers, practitioners, and scholars discussed the advancements in cardiology, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, and pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery.

Bangladesh Cardiac Society former present Professor KMH S Sirajul Haq was present as chief guest while special assistant of health and family welfare ministry Professor Sayedur Rahman, health secretary Md Saidur Rahman, secretary Dr Md Sarwar Bari, secretary professor Dr Abu Jafor and director professor Dr Nazmul Hossain were also present as special guest among others during the gala event.