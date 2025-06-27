Bangladesh on verge of heavy defeat against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh are staring at a possible innings defeat as they closed Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in dire straits, reeling at 115 for 6 in their second innings and still 96 runs behind.

After conceding a hefty 211-run first-innings deficit, Bangladesh needed a resilient batting performance to stay in the game. Instead, their top-order once again crumbled under pressure, this time against a disciplined Sri Lankan spin attack on a turning Sinhalese Sports Club pitch.

Sri Lanka had earlier piled on a formidable 458 in their first innings, powered by a brilliant 158 from opener Pathum Nissanka, a fluent 93 by Dinesh Chandimal, and a steady 84 from Kusal Mendis. Bangladesh’s left-arm spinner Taijul Islam led the resistance with a well-earned 5 for 131, while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan chipped in with three wickets.

Batting a second time, Bangladesh’s troubles began early. Anamul Haque, trying to break his lean run, looked confident initially with a brisk 19 off 19 balls. But he misjudged a short ball from Asitha Fernando and was caught at short leg, triggering another top-order collapse.

Shadman Islam (12), Mominul Haque (17), and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (21) followed in quick succession. Najmul fell to an arm ball from opposition skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, trapped lbw after playing back and missing completely.

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim attempted to stabilise the innings with a 53-ball 26, but was bowled by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya late in the day. Shortly after, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was dismissed lbw, further deepening Bangladesh’s woes.

Litton Das remains unbeaten on 13, with the tail left to negotiate a steep climb just to force Sri Lanka to bat again.

Bangladesh, who had chosen to bat first after winning the toss, managed a modest 247 in their first innings, with opener Shadman top-scoring with 46. Their inability to post a competitive total on a relatively benign pitch put them on the back foot from the outset.

With two full days remaining and four wickets in hand, the visitors now face an uphill battle to avoid a crushing innings defeat and level the two-match series.