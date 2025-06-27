New “Fantastic Four: First Steps” trailer offers first full look

Marvel Studios has unveiled the final trailer for ”Fantastic Four: First Steps”, offering the most detailed look yet at the film’s cosmic villain, Galactus.

Set for release on July 25, the movie marks the long-awaited MCU debut of Marvel’s first superhero family, combining retro-futuristic aesthetics with high-stakes drama and intergalactic threats.

The film transports audiences to an alternate version of Earth steeped in 1960s-style design, where the Fantastic Four — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — are introduced alongside their infant son, Franklin Richards, and their quirky robot companion, H.E.R.B.I.E., voiced by Matthew Wood.

The trailer’s biggest reveal is Ralph Ineson as Galactus, the towering cosmic force known as the “Eater of Worlds.” Portrayed not as a villain in the traditional sense but as a force driven by cosmic hunger, Galactus poses a threat of unimaginable scale. He arrives with Silver Surfer, reimagined as Shalla-Bal and played by Julia Garner, whose allegiance may evolve as the film unfolds — a nod to the classic “Galactus Trilogy” storyline from the 1960s comics.

Set against breathtaking space visuals and a nostalgic Earth backdrop, the film hints at a more somber tone than past MCU origin stories. The trailer shows the team grappling with the enormity of their mission, with Reed Richards doubting Earth’s chances of survival. The presence of their newborn son further raises the emotional stakes, suggesting the possibility of major sacrifices.

With ”Fantastic Four: First Steps”, Marvel is aiming to introduce not just a new set of heroes, but a multiverse-shaking conflict that could reshape the MCU’s future — all while delivering a cinematic experience filled with wonder, drama, and cosmic scale.