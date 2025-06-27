Ukraine calls for EU sanctions on Bangladesh over stolen grain

Ukraine has called on the European Union to impose sanctions on several Bangladeshi companies it accuses of purchasing wheat allegedly sourced from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to Ukrainian officials, the companies imported about 150,000 tonnes of wheat between late 2024 and mid-2025, with deliveries coming from Russia’s Kavkaz port.Kyiv claimed that the grain was taken from regions controlled by Russian forces, including Crimea, and describes the shipment as “stolen.”

Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to India, told Reuters that Ukraine sent four official letters to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These letters requested a halt on wheat imports from Russian-occupied areas.

After receiving no response from Dhaka, Ukraine raised the issue with the European Union, asking for targeted sanctions.

“This is not just a trade issue; it’s a moral one,” Polishchuk said. “By buying grain taken from occupied territories, companies are indirectly supporting illegal occupation and worsening the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

He also said that Ukrainian intelligence suggested Russian exporters blend wheat from occupied areas with Russian supplies to hide its origin before exporting it. Ukraine provided the EU with names of ships, registration numbers, and voyage dates for vessels allegedly involved in this trade.

Bangladeshi authorities have not formally replied to the accusations. However, a senior official from the Ministry of Food, speaking anonymously, stated that Bangladesh does not intentionally import grain from disputed areas. “If the wheat is confirmed to come from occupied territory, purchasing it would breach our import guidelines. Bangladesh does not support illegal trade.”

Russia has strongly denied Ukraine’s claims. Moscow asserts that areas under its control are now “Russian,” and that grain produced there is legally theirs to export. “There is no such thing as ‘stolen wheat,’” a Russian official told local media. “These regions are now part of Russia — permanently.”

Anita Hipper, the European Union’s foreign affairs spokesperson, confirmed to Reuters that none of the ships mentioned by Ukraine are currently under EU sanctions. However, she acknowledged that the issue is under review.

This diplomatic friction marks the first public disagreement between Ukraine and Bangladesh over wartime grain trade. Experts warn that the issue could lead to challenges for Bangladesh’s international trade, especially with countries imposing strict sanctions on Russian goods.